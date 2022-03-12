Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday recorded 31 COVID-19 cases but no fresh fatality due to the infection on the sixth consecutive day, a civic official said.

Mumbai's overall caseload now stands at 10,57,219 while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692.

A total of 10,37,296 people have been discharged after COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai so far including 64 on Saturday, leaving the metropolis with 347 active cases, the official said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 15,201 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the number of tests so far in Mumbai to 1,63,73,530.

It also revealed that the city did not have any sealed building or COVID containment zone at present.

