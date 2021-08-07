Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday reported 331 coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,37,193 and the toll to 15,942, the city civic body said.

With 473 patients discharged during the day, the overall number of recoveries in Mumbai reached 7,14,639, leaving the city with 4,196 active cases, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report said.

The case recovery rate in Mumbai now stands at 97 per cent. The case doubling time has reached 1,642 days, the report said.

With 35,264 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai has gone up to 83,79,141, it said.

Mumbai has four active containment zones. A total of 36 buildings remain sealed because of COVID-19 cases found there.

