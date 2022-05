Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 92 COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 10,59,914, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 to Be Celebrated on May 3 in India as Crescent Moon of Shawwal Not Sighted.

Till now, 10,39,723 patients have been discharged post recovery, including 73 during the day, leaving the megapolis with 628 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Congress Will Bring Back Old Pension Scheme If It Wins 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Says Kamal Nath.

BMC data showed that the city's recovery rate was 98 per cent, while its caseload doubling time stood at 8,739 days.

With 7,856 samples examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in the country;s financial capital went up to 1,69,02,618, as per civic data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)