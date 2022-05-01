New Delhi, May 1: The crescent moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal was not sighted on Sunday evening, therefore clerics across the country announced that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on May 3. Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee said that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Sunday evening hence, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramzan and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3.

"Marzaki Chand Committee Farangi Mahal, Qazi-e-Shahar Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli Imam Idgah Lucknow has announced that today is the date 29 Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1443 H. There is no moon of Shawwal on May 1, 2022. So tomorrow is 30th roza and Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 3, 2022. Eid-ul-Fitr namaz at Indgah Lucknow will be held on 03 May 2022 at 10 am," Marzaki Chand Committee said in a statment. Office of Chief Kazi to the Government of Tamil Nadu said in a statment also said that the Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 3.

"The new moon for the month of Shawwal 2022 (1443 H) was not sighted on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3, 2022," it said. Eid Moon Sighting 2022, Chaand Raat Live News Updates: Muslims in India To Continue Ramzan Fast as Crescent Moon of Shawwal Not Sighted; Oman To Celebrate Eid on May 2.

The Executive members of Ruyat-E-Hilaal Committee of Karnataka announced that the crescent was not sighted anywhere across the country and hence the Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid Mubarak 2022 Messages & Eid ul-Fitr HD Wallpapers: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Happy Eid Greetings, Sayings and Quotes To Share on Festival Day.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also made on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

