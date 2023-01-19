Mumbai, January 19: Mumbai on Thursday reported five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,223, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

This was a rise from the one case detected on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added. COVID-19 Patients at High Death Risk for at Least 18 Months From Infection, Warn Researchers.

The recovery count increased by five and reached 11,35,436, leaving the city with an active caseload of 40, he said.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while 1,86,83,206 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 3,043 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

