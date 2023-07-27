Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): The University of Mumbai has cancelled all examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday across the city owing to heavy rains. The new date will the announced later, the university said.

"The Head, University Departments, Director, Institute of Distance Learning, Director, Ratnagiri, Thane & Kalyan Sub Centre and the Principals of the all affiliated Colleges in all Faculty concerned are hereby informed that the Tomorrow's Dated 27th July 2023 all examinations are Postponed due to heavy rain and date will be announce later," a circular issued by the University of Mumbai Board of Examination and Evaluation stated on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26. The Weather Department said that Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 25 to 8:30 AM on July 26.

"Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 0830 IST of July 25 to 0830 IST of July 26 Rainfall in mm Santacruz 86.1, Colaba 44.6, Bandra 58.0, Dahisar 112.0, Ram mandir 87.5, Chembur 32.5, Byculla 16.0, CSMT 43.0, Matunga 21.0, Sion 51.0," tweeted the IMD.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, "Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM."

Earlier in the day, authorities declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department on Tuesday. (ANI)

