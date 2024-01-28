Nagpur, Jan 28 (PTI) A murder convict, who had been granted parole, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

Bharat Goswami (33), a resident of Jaripatka area in the city, was convicted in 2014 in a murder case. He was recently out on parole, the official said.

Goswami went to the house of the 43-year-old woman, who is known to him, on January 25 and allegedly raped her.

He also allegedly sexually assaulted her 14-year-old daughter and threatened to kill the minor if she spoke about the crime, said the official citing the FIR.

Acting on a complaint by the woman, the police arrested Goswami for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

