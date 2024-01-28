Visakhapatnam, January 28: In a bizarre turn of events, a man who was presumed dead by his relatives and the police after his charred ‘body’ was found in an agriculture field called them to say he was alive and well. The man was presumed dead after villagers found a completely burnt body lying in his field.

According to the Times of India report, the incident took place in Veerampalem village, in Rangampet mandal of East Godavari district, on Friday. According to Rangampet police station sub-inspector P Vijay Kumar, some villagers spotted a completely burnt body near an electricity transformer in a farm owned by Ketamalla Pusaiah, a local grain trader, on Friday morning. They also noticed Pusaiah’s footwear lying next to the body, which made them suspect that he was the victim of a murder. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two Electricians Held for Intentionally Giving Power Jolts to Girl Students Multiple Times ‘For Fun’.

Man Was Presumed 'Dead'

The villagers immediately alerted Pusaiah’s relatives and the police, who reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem. While the autopsy was underway, Pusaiah’s relatives received a phone call from an unknown number, which turned out to be Pusaiah himself. He told them that he was alive and asked them to come and get him.

Pusaiah’s relatives were stunned and relieved to hear his voice. They rushed to the location he gave them, where they found him lying in another agricultural field near Pidimgoyya, in Rajamahendravaram rural Mandal. He had some injuries on his body but was otherwise fine. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Pours Petrol on Sleeping Mother, Set Her on Fire for Refusing to Give Money to Buy Liquor in Anantapur, Held.

What Really Happened on Thursday Night?

Pusaiah narrated his ordeal to his relatives and the police. He said that on Thursday night, he saw three unidentified youths setting fire to a body on his farm. He tried to stop them, but they attacked him, took his footwear, and dragged him into an auto. He said he lost consciousness during the assault. When he woke up, he realised that he had been dumped in a different field. He managed to get hold of a phone from a passer-by and call his relatives.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. They are trying to identify the charred body and the culprits behind the crime. They are also probing the motive behind the incident and whether Pusaiah had any enemies or disputes with anyone.

