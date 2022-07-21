Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) As the declaration of results of the presidential poll neared, the Brahma Kumaris on Thursday recalled the organisation's long association with Droupadi Murmu and how her life has been "full of difficulties".

Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya administrative head Dadi Ratan Mohini in a statement said Murmu's expected elevation to the post of President will further strengthen women empowerment.

Murmu has been associated with the spiritual organisation, headquartered at Abu Road in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, since 2009.

"Murmu's life has been full of difficulties. She was terribly broken when her eldest son died. After this, she went to our centre at Rairangpur in Odisha. At that time, she was in a state of deep depression. She used to cry a lot," B K Komal, a spokesperson of the organisation, told PTI.

"For almost two months, she was given special care. When she started doing the Rajyoga meditation, she started becoming normal. Regular practice led to a positive change in her life," he said.

"She has faced many ups and downs in her life but due to spiritual power, she faced it all," he added.

Dadi Ratan Mohini said it is matter of great happiness that a person with "outstanding thoughts, vision, routine, spiritual lifestyle and a noble character is going to be the nation's head".

"This will strengthen women empowerment in the country," she said.

