New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for criticising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and alleged that Muslim leaders were constantly lying to the Muslim community on the Waqf Bill.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Muslim leaders are constantly lying to the Muslim community on the Waqf Bill. Actually, the Muslim leaders are putting the black band in the eyes of muslims. The Amendment was based on complaints of over 10,000 Muslims. People like Owaisi are giving the wrong message to Muslims for appeasement. First, JPC was formed, and when the bill was prepared, Home Minister Amit Shah asked to give suggestions, but no one gave any suggestions."

He further appealed to the muslims not to get trapped in the words of Muslim leaders who are spreading lies.

"Waqf Board will be made stronger through this Bill, and the Muslims of the country will get their rights. The Bill is in favour of the Muslims. Muslim widows and children would get their rights," he added.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi and TPCC General Secretary and Congress MLC elect Addanki Dayakar criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Meanwhile, Owaisi supported the 'black band' protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the order of AIMPLB.

In Hyderabad, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also part of the JPC on the Waqf bill, joined in the symbolic protest on Friday by wearing a black armband as he offered prayers.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) call to Muslims to wear black armbands as a mark of protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill while offering namaz on the occasion of Alvida Jumma drew a significant response. Several people were seen wearing the arm bands while offering the Friday prayers in Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities.

Speaking to ANI, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We are supporting a black band against the Waqf Bill, by the order of AIMPLB. Through this Waqf Bill, Narendra Modi is shooting bullets at our chest, at our mosques, on our dargahs. When Hindu temples (committees) can have only Hindu members, how can a non-Muslim be part of the Waqf Board? When Gurudwaras can have only Sikh members, then how can we make a non-Muslim member here?... What justice is this?"

TPCC General Secretary and Congress MLC-elect Addanki Dayakar spoke about the Amendment Bill and said, "The bill has raised concerns from various groups, including the Muslim community and others, as it threatens the principles of parliamentary democracy."

He argued that this bill could create problems by interfering with the independence of communities and religions, especially when it comes to the lands of other religious groups.

He criticized the BJP and the government for causing division between Hindu and Muslim communities, pointing out that objections from the Muslim community and opposition parties, including Congress, were not considered during discussions on the bill. Dayakar also mentioned that the government ignored the voices of opposition leaders and Muslim representatives in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), despite it being a democratic body. (ANI)

