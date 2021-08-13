New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Friday issued a notice to Kanpur's commissioner of police over the alleged assault of a Muslim man in public and asked the official to apprise it of the action taken in the matter.

A one-minute video of the incident, which took place on Wednesday, surfaced on social media, in which the 45-year-old man is seen being thrashed by some men, who ask him to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 5 Deaths Due to Delta Plus COVID-19 Virus Variant in Past 7 Weeks.

The man's daughter is seen trying to save her father, crying and asking the attackers not to beat him up.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the matter, the NCM, on the directions of Vice-Chairman Atif Rasheed, issued a notice to the commissioner of police, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Raped In Barmer District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The commission has taken suo-motu cognizance of the news in the print media regarding assault of a person belonging to Muslim community in Kanpur and forcing him to chant religious slogans, the notice read.

"The same has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community," it said.

The commission asked the police commissioner to furnish within a week information on what action has been taken against the accused who assaulted the person, how many persons have been arrested and the sections under which the accused have been booked.

It also asked the commissioner to state what preventive measures have been taken to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future to create an atmosphere of religious harmony.

What action has been taken against the police officials in whose presence the person was being beaten up, the commission sought to know from the police commissioner.

Noting that due to the incident, the rights of the child of the victim have been violated, the commission also sought to know what action has been taken in this regard and whether the mental and physical condition of the child has been evaluated after this incident.

It also asked whether any statement of the child has been recorded and a video clipping of the same may also be furnished.

Police on Friday said six people, including one having affiliation to the Vishva Hindu Parishad, were arrested for allegedly thrashing a Muslim e-rickshaw driver here and asking him to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

Three arrested on Thursday night were released on bail by police. The other three, who were held on Friday, are still in police custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)