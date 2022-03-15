Guwahati, Mar 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed in the Assembly that the Muslims have become the largest community in the state and they should start behaving like the majority group.

He also put the onus of ensuring communal harmony on the Muslim community, particularly those of Bengali-speaking origin, adding that even "indigenous Muslims" of the BJP-ruled state are in fear of losing their identity. He claimed to have evidence to back his assertions, though he did not present it in the House.

“The minority (Muslims) are now the majority. They are 30-35 per cent of the state's population.... With about one crore population, they are the largest community and it is their responsibility to ensure communal harmony,” Sarma said while replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks on Governor's Address.

According to the 2011 Census, Hindus comprise 61.47 per cent of Assam's total population of 3.12 crore. Muslims constitute 34.22 per cent of the population and they are in majority in several districts. While Christians form 3.74 per cent of the total number of people in the state, the percentage of Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains is less than one per cent. Sarma said the Muslims should understand that the progress of the state is directly linked to their activities and urged them to work towards poverty alleviation, population control, etc. to decrease the problems faced by the state. They should stop thinking of themselves as "outsiders" and concentrate on communal integration and harmony, he said. The chief minister claimed that with the Hindus being reduced to a minority, there is a growing fear among them of losing their identity and this apprehension has led to the formation of "protective gear or circle" around them. He, however, did not elaborate on what the "protective circle" implied. Sarma also claimed that "indigenous Muslims" are also in fear of losing their identity, apparently drawing a demarcation between them and the Bengali-speaking, migrant Muslims. Referring to the recently-released Hindi film ‘The Kashmir Files' which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, Sarma said Assamese people are fearing the same fate as the Kashmiri Pandits. “Your (Muslim community people) duty is to assure us that it won't happen here… Please start behaving like the majority community,” the BJP leader added.

