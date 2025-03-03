Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): Professor Muthukumaran, Head of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at NIT Trichy, has developed an innovative waste collection system, 'Muther's Magic Bag' (Multi-Use Trash Handling Equipment for Recycling and Sustainability), designed to remove floating trash from water bodies without the need for electricity or pumps.

This eco-friendly solution, which passively collects waste upon contact with water, is set to play a key role in the cleanup efforts at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Muthukumaran and his team plan to deploy 1,000 Magic Bags alongside Fureboats to support large-scale waste removal.

Speaking to ANI, Muthukumaran said," The Muther's Magic Bag is a simple yet highly effective solution for collecting floating trash. Unlike traditional cleaning methods that require pumps or electrical circuits, this magic bag operates without any external power source. The bag effortlessly sucks in floating waste when dipped into the water, and once the trash enters, it does not escape during subsequent dips."

"A key advantage of this system is its easy replaceability. Once a bag is full, it can be replaced within seconds, and the collected waste can be sent for recycling and sustainable disposal. This makes the magic bag an eco-friendly, cost-effective, and efficient solution for keeping water bodies clean," he told ANI.

Muthukumaran added, "Apart from collecting plastic waste, the Muther's Magic Bag is also an excellent tool for collecting water hyacinths, which are notorious for choking water bodies. Instead of being discarded, the collected hyacinths can be processed into value-added products, ensuring sustainability." He added, suppose the magic bag is attached to boats. In that case, large-scale cleaning efforts can be carried out with minimal manpower, making it an ideal solution for rivers, lakes, and even coastal areas.

The Muther's Magic Bag aims for a large-scale impact with the Maha Kumbh cleanup.

He said," The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is the largest human gathering in the world, with over 66 crore (660 million) pilgrims attending. He added that our team plans to visit the Kumbh Mela site with volunteers equipped with 1,000 Magic Bags and Fureboats to participate in cleaning activities. The team also aims to hand over these innovative cleaning tools to the authorities responsible for maintaining the river, ensuring sustainable waste management."

Muthukumaran said, "The Muther's Magic Bag is a game-changer in waste collection and recycling. By integrating this innovation into large-scale cleaning efforts, we move closer to garbage-free water bodies. Simple yet effective solutions can create a significant environmental impact, and with continued support and awareness, a cleaner, trash-free world is within reach." (ANI)

