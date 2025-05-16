New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) In his phone conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations of missile attacks by India on Afghanistan, official sources said on Friday.

The phone call between Jaishankar and Muttaqi on Thursday was the highest level of contact between New Delhi and Kabul since Taliban captured power in August 2021.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam Police Arrests 3 Terrorists Associates Affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Muttaqi reaching out to Jaishankar just before the former's scheduled visit to Iran and China next week also carries a lot of significance, the sources said.

As both sides are looking at boosting trade, India has granted clearance for entry of 160 Afghan trucks carrying dry fruits and nuts through the Attari border though the transit point has been shut following the Pahalgam attack.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Herself by Consuming Poison in Ballia After Being Scolded by Mother Over Mobile Phone Use.

However, Pakistan is holding up the clearance for the trucks on Wagah side of the transit point, the sources said.

Both sides are considering enhancing bilateral trade, which currently stands at nearly USD one billion, the sources said.

During the phone call, Jaishankar welcomed Muttaqi's "firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports".

It was an apparent reference to a report in a section of the Pakistani media that claimed India had "hired" the Taliban to carry out a "false flag" operation at Pahalgam.

In the phone talks, the Taliban side reiterated its strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and rejected Pakistan's allegations of missile attacks by India on Afghan soil, the sources said.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described as "false" Pakistan's allegations that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan.

"This is yet again a completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. Totally frivolous allegation," he had said.

Both Jaishankar and Muttaqi also agreed to remain in touch, the sources said.

"We have been in regular touch at all levels," the said.

The phone conversation took place three weeks after India's point-person on Afghanistan Anand Prakash held talks in Kabul with Muttaqi.

In the meeting, the acting foreign minister emphasised the increase in diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and added Indian investors should take advantage of opportunities to invest in Afghanistan.

The sources said New Delhi is also considering certain development projects for the Afghan people.

"We are also considering humanitarian assistance for the Afghan refugees expelled by Pakistan," a source said.

Since 2021, India has sent 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 350 tonnes of medicines, 40,000 litres of Malathion pesticide and 28 tonnes of earthquake relief materials to Afghanistan.

It has also provided 2,000 online scholarships for Afghan students.

India is also considering humanitarian assistance for the Afghan refugees expelled by Pakistan, the sources said.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban setup and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)