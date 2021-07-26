Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old villager died after being electrocuted by a grass-cutting machine that he was using, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Saidpura village here under Titawi Police Station, they said.

Krishanpal died on the spot and his son, Anuj Kumar, sustained injuries while trying to save him, they said.

