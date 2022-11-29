Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A woman has been booked for allegedly locking her nine-year-old stepdaughter in a box, police here said on Tuesday.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused Shilpi, they said.

According to police, the accused is pregnant and has not yet been arrested.

Radhika was reported missing on Monday evening. When police rushed to her house, they found her inside a box in an unconscious condition, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said.

The girl later told police that her stepmother had locked her inside the box, he said.

The minor's father, Sonu Sharma married Shilpi after getting a divorce from his first wife. Radhika was living with them, police said.

