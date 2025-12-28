Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wished every countryman on the party's Foundation Day.

On the occasion, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the Indian National Congress has always worked for the welfare, empowerment and inclusive development of the people of India.

"We strongly believe in equal opportunity in political, economic, and social rights, as guaranteed by the Constitution of India. The 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress narrates the great saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle and patriotism. My best wishes to every Indian on Congress Foundation Day. Jai Hind, Jai Congress," the Congress chief wrote on X, along with a video.

Congress, on its X handle, also wished party members."Heartfelt congratulations to all Congress members on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress.

The party also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union Government.

"The Congress Party fought for India's independence and worked to advance the nation. Meanwhile, today, when those in power are promoting hatred, injustice, and oppression in the country, we are still fighting against it with full vigour," Congress wrote on X.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.

Its founder General Secretary was AO Hume and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president. (ANI)

