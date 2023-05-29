New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Mysuru road accident in Karnataka and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for people who sustained injuries.

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident after a collision between a car and a private bus near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysuru, said SP Myuru Seema Latkar today.

A tweet by the Prime Minister's Office said, "Deeply saddened to by the tragic accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi"

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies in Mysuru and Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in another tweet.

Yesterday, six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district.

According to the police, the six persons died on the spot after an Indica car collided with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said.

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry. (ANI)

