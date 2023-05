Panaji, May 29: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday extended his greetings and wishes to the Goans across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Goa's 36th Statehood Day, an official statement said.

In his message to the people of the State, CM Pramod Sawant said, "The journey towards statehood started with the Opinion Poll in 1967, which decided to maintain Goa as a separate and distinct State. May 30 is indeed a memorable day in the glorious political history of Goa, as it was on this day in 1987 when Goa became a full-fledged 25th State of the Indian Union. This day is a result of the struggle by Goans to protect their identity." Goa Statehood Day 2022 Wishes & HD Wallpapers: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images, SMS And Quotes To Celebrate the State Foundation Day.

CM Sawant further stated that Goa is full of opportunities and it is flourishing in all directions. "Goa is a land of scenic beauty and warm-hearted people. The State is enriching India's development path in many sectors. The State is full of opportunities and it is flourishing in all directions. It was the dedication and contributions of people which made it possible for Goa to achieve various developmental projects and programmes that are being initiated and implemented by the state Government," Goa CM said. Goa Liberation Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know History of the Day When the State Was Set Free From Portuguese Rule.

"On this historic occasion, let us remember and bow down to all the leaders, intellectuals and the people of Goa who have contributed towards the attainment of Statehood. On this day, let us resolve, rededicate ourselves to make Goa 'Swayampurna' and to achieve progress and development in all the spheres in a self-reliant manner,'' he added. Goa celebrates its Statehood Day annually on May 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)