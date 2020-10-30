Begusarai (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday assured the people of Begusarai of a world-class medical college with state of the art technology.

"15 years ago, only strikes used to be held in Begusarai but now a medical college is being built here. I assure that this medical college will be world-class with state of the art technology," he said.

"Do you want a lantern era in the State? Do you want the power supply to be replaced by 'dhibri' (oil lamp)? What do you want- the lantern era or LED era? If you want development in Bihar, the only way is NDA," he added.

He said the culture of Indian politics has changed ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come into power.

Addressing a rally here, Nadda said, "Earlier, elections used to be held on the basis of caste and religion. Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in India, the culture of Indian politics has changed. Now every leader comes with his report card."

"When the BJP leaders come in the election rally, they can tell about the development work that they have done, it is our strength," he added.

Further, Nadda said, "When the lockdown was imposed, there was only 1 testing lab, today there are 1,650 testing labs. Earlier we used to import PPE kits from outside, today India is producing 4,50,000 PPE kits daily and also sending it abroad. this is our strength."

Meanwhile attacking RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, he asked why Yadav removed the face of his parents from the poster.

"I want to ask Tejashwi with a clear mind, why you removed the face of your parents who were the Chief Minister for seven and a half years from the poster. If you removed it then why don't you apologize to the people of Bihar," he said.

The first phase of voting for Bihar legislative assembly polls concluded on Wednesday.Bihar will go for two more phases of polls and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

