New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP chief JP Nadda will chair a two-day in-person meeting of the party's general secretaries starting Saturday to review the relief work done by party workers amid the pandemic and the issue of assembly elections in several states next year including Uttar Pradesh may also come up for discussion, sources said.

The meeting is the first to be held after the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

It also assumes significance as it is expected to brainstorm on the BJP's preparations and strategy for assembly elections which are seen as semi-final to the 2024 general elections, a source said.

Assembly elections are also due in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarkhand and Goa next year. Out of these states, the BJP is power in four states barring Punjab.

The meeting may also discuss the party's performance in recently-held assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the source said.

It is expected to attended by all eight general secretaries of the BJP -- Bhupender Yadav, C T Ravi, Dushyant Gautam, D Purandeshwari, Arun Singh, Dilip Saikia, Kailash Vijayvarghiya, Tarun Chugh, along with its general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, the source said.

The two-day meeting will take stock of the relief and Covid preventive work done by BJP workers amid, the source said.

In the aftermath of loss in West Bengal despite improving its tally, the BJP will leave no stone unturned to retain Uttar Pradesh, a victory much required for the party to strengthen its position for the 2024 general elections, the source said.

The party's top brass may also issue a set of directions on how to continue with relief work and further expand it in case of the third wave of the deadly virus, the source added.

