Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will visit Hyderbad Tuesday to attend a candlelight rally to protest against the arrest of BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"BJP President JP Nadda will participate in Candlelight Rally in Hyderabad on January 4 at 5 PM in the protest of the illegal arrest of BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Rally is organised from Mahatma Gandhi statue, Secunderabad, to Paradise X Roads," tweeted BJP Telangana.

Kumar was arrested by Karimnagar police on Sunday evening during a protest. He was then sent to 14-day judicial remand by the Karimnagar court on Monday.

The arrest came after Kumar was taken into custody by police while he was holding a protest in Karimnagar.

Earlier, Nadda had called the arrest of Kumar as the "murder of Democracy."

"The arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is highly condemnable and amounts to the murder of democracy. He was peacefully staging a protest following all COVID protocols in his office. Police forcibly entered his office & manhandled him," said Nadda.

"K Chandrashekar Rao government has gone mad seeing BJP's victory in recent bypolls and the support that our party is receiving in the state. We will take all legal and democratic recourse against the police action," he added. (ANI)

