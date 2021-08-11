Kohima, Aug 11 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,875 on Wednesday as 64 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Six fresh fatalities were reported during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 591.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by Mokukchung (15) and Kohima (8), the bulletin said.

Seventy-eight more patients were cured of the disease, taking the number of recovered persons to 26,101.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.39 per cent.

The state now has 1,351 active cases, and 832 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

Nagaland has tested 2,83,046 samples for COVID-19, while over 6.34 lakh people have been inoculated to date.

