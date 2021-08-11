Chennai, August 11: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men of the same family in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai district. All the three accused – a 62-year-old man, his 42-year-old son and his 17-year-old grandson - were arrested. The incident took place on August 2 in Madipakkam locality in Chennai. The accused were taken into custody by all-women police of Madipakkam. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Juvenile Beheads Friend Over 'Love Triangle' In Tuticorin.

The 62-year-old man is reported to be known to the minor’s family. According to a report published in India Today, the man took the girl to his house after obtaining permission from her mother. When the girl was sleeping, she was allegedly gangraped by the three men. When the girl’s mother visited her on Sunday, she revealed the entire incident to her. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 14-Year-Old Gets Pregnant After Being Raped by Six People, Including Two Minors in Pollachi; 5 Arrested.

The woman then took the child to a government hospital. She then lodged a complaint against the three accused. In the medical check-up, it was confirmed that the minor was raped by more than one person. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 376AB. Mumbai Shocker: Grandfather Sexually Harasses Minor Girl Before Her Heart Operation, POCSO Slapped.

They were also booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused were arrested and were produced before the court. The 62-year-old and his son were sent to judicial custody, while the 17-year-old accused was sent to a juvenile home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).