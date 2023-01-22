Kohima (Nagaland) [India], January 21 (ANI): Ahead of Nagaland assembly polls, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLA Imkong L Imchen resigned from the membership of the state Assembly for personal reasons.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Nagaland Assembly elections, Secretary General of Naga People's Front (NPF) Achumbemo Kikon on Wednesday said that the priority of the party would remain an honourable solution to the Naga political issue, and he hopes people will respond positively as NPF is one of the oldest regional parties in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Kikon said the party is ready for the elections. "NPF is all prepared for the elections. People are on the ground for participating in the Nagaland elections," he said.The Secretary General of NPF said that the priority of the party remains the honourable solution to the Naga political issue, and he is hopeful that people will respond positively as NPF is one of the oldest regional parties in the state.

Presently there is no opposition in Nagaland.

In September last year, the name of the government in Nagaland was altered and the government is now called the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) consisting of NDPP, BJP, NPF and Independent MLAs.

Congress has given a call to all the like-minded parties to come together to oust the UDA government.

The Nephiu Rio-led alliance ousted the Congress party in the last elections and the NDPP president took oath as CM and BJP leader YV Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Out of 20 seats contested, the BJP was able to win 12 in the 2018 elections.This time, BJP is demanding 30 seats in the alliance with NDPP. (ANI)

