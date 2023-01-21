Kohima, January 21: Ahead of the Nagaland assembly polls, State Election Commission on Saturday held a meeting with the political parties in regard to expenditure monitoring measures.

Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar called on the political parties to follow the procedures and guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He also directed them to maintain proper record and submit their daily expenditure reports to Election Expenditure Monitoring (Nodal Officer), under DEO's on time. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Naga Solution Not in Sight, Parties and Civil Society Unhappy With Poll Date Announcement.

The CEO also briefed the representatives of political parties to adhere to the ceiling limit of Rs 28 lakh expenditure for each candidate. The general observers, Central and state agencies will be monitoring their expenditure, therefore, he urged all the political parties to take the matter seriously. Assembly Elections 2023 Dates And Full Schedule: Tripura To Vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on 27; Results on March 2.

In the meeting, Election Expenditure Monitoring, Nodal Officer, CEO Office, Hiazu Meru informed that all the parties have been asked to submit the name list of star campaigners before the day of filing nomination. The CEO also appealed to the political parties to curb fake news in social media and report to their respective DEOs. The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

