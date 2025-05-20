Kohima, May 20 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday reviewed the state's preparedness for monsoon and issued a host of directions to officers.

Chairing the high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Rio stressed the need to assess the availability of essential commodities in all districts before the monsoon sets in.

He directed departments to monitor fair price shops and respond swiftly to any reports of shortages.

He also instructed the PWD to enforce strict weight limits on trucks to prevent damage to highways and other roads.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the season, Rio asked the police and the administration to deploy teams for regular road inspections.

He directed Chief Secretary J Alam to hold a video conference with all deputy commissioners for updates on district-wise preparedness, particularly regarding essential supplies.

Roads and Bridges Minister G Kaito Aye urged NHIDCL to take greater responsibility and called for an immediate assessment of vulnerable areas requiring restoration.

He proposed that the Disaster Management Department earmark emergency funds that could be accessed by relevant departments during any crisis.

Aye also urged the Mechanical Department to update the status of available machinery to ensure a timely response during emergencies.

Public Health Engineering Minister Jacob Zhimomi said high water content in the state's soil demands strict construction protocols and mandatory soil testing.

He urged NHIDCL to enforce construction guidelines among contractors and emphasised that completed roads must be properly cleared of debris to ensure safety and durability.

In a presentation titled 'Monsoon 2025 Forecasting for Nagaland', Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority Joint CEO Johnny Ruangmei warned of erratic and uneven rainfall in the state this year, affecting crop cycles and rural livelihoods.

He advocated for a proactive disaster risk reduction approach anchored in data-driven planning, resilient infrastructure, and community engagement.

