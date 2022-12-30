Kohima, Dec 30 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday urged upon the citizens of the state to remain alert for COVID-19 and be on guard against it.

"In our state the COVID-19 cases are under control… we are not completely free, so we have to be very cautious and be on guard but it is not alarming for now," Rio told reporters after inaugurating five major projects in and around the state capital.

Nagaland had reported 35,986 COVID-19 cases and 782 deaths due to the infection till November this year.

On November 26, Nagaland became a coronavirus free state with zero active cases.

On the 2023 state general elections, which are due early next year, Rio said "even if there is no solution to the vexed Naga political problem, the elections will be held as per schedule".

The Centre has been holding separate dialogue with NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) since 1997 and 2017 respectively. NNPGs comprise of at least seven Naga groups.

It inked the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in August 2015 and the Agreed Position with NNPGs in November 2017.

Asked if the state government would approach the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) not to boycott the state elections, Rio said that a Cabinet meeting will be held on January 3 to deliberate on the matter and take further measures.

ENPO, an apex body of the seven tribes from six districts of Eastern Nagaland – Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator – have declared to boycott the elections till their demand for a separate statehood 'Frontier Nagaland' is fulfilled.

Eastern Nagaland has 20 seats in the 60-member State Assembly.

Meanwhile, during the day the chief minister inaugurated a Water Pump House for the Fire & Emergency Service Department and Sokhriezie Market at Sokhriezie, below Police Headquarters here.

He also laid the foundation stone for Tsütuo Stadium at Rutsagei, which will be an international level multipurpose stadium.

Rio also inaugurated the Tsütuo Irrigation Project and also the Rephinyü Badze, a resting space with multiple spaces for different activities at Vürie in T Khel Model village.

The last three projects are in the outskirts of the capital town. All the projects are under Tsütuonuomia Khel, a sector of Kohima Village, the second largest village in Asia.

Lauding the T Khel Council for accomplishing the five projects not only for the village but for the benefit of all in the state capital, the CM stressed that everyone has to work in tandem to bring more development and progress.

Saying that Nagaland has been declared the best performing state in controlling the law and order situation in the country, he expressed hope that the peaceful environment will create opportunities for the Naga youth to excel in all spheres of life and take the society forward.

