India News | Nagaland: Khonoma Gets Seed Bank and Learning Centre to Preserve Indigenous Seeds Diversity

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): In a significant move towards promoting community-led sustainable agriculture and preserving indigenous seed diversity, a 'Seed Bank & Community Learning Centre' was inaugurated on Thursday at Khonoma (Kikha Hydro Road), Nagaland. The initiative has been supported by Oil India Limited (OIL) and implemented by leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with Pabhoi Greens (a certified organic and bio-dynamic seed production and seed breeding farm) and Kevi Organic Society, Khonoma.

The Seed Bank & Community Learning Centre ("Zharha Tsia Ki" in local parlance) is expected to serve as an important platform for conserving indigenous seeds, promoting organic farming, facilitating community learning and strengthening sustainable rural livelihoods in Khonoma and neighbouring areas.

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The programme began with an invocation by Rev. Tsolie Chase, Senior Pastor of Baptist Church Khonoma, followed by the unveiling of the monolith by Salhoutuonuo Kruse, Minister of Horticulture and Women Resource Development, Government of Nagaland.

The Seed Bank was inaugurated by Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, Deputy Executive Director of Aaranyak, in the presence of community members, farmers, local leaders, church representatives, conservation practitioners and other dignitaries. The event was jointly compered by Peleviso Viyie and Asime Sakhrie.

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In the welcome address, the chairperson highlighted the importance of conserving indigenous seeds and strengthening sustainable livelihoods through collective community participation. A folk song performed by Megoruzo Chase and Viplehu Chucha added cultural vibrancy to the occasion.

"My gratitude to Aaranyak for this wonderful initiative titled 'Empowering Women with Sustainable Livelihood in Khonoma, Nagaland', supported by Oil India Limited (OIL) and implemented in close collaboration with the Kevi Organic Society, Khonoma. This is a movement towards building a more inclusive, equitable and self-reliant society. The initiative focuses primarily on empowering women, which is one of the most effective ways to strengthen families, communities and the economy. I am personally impressed by this idea, and I believe it will benefit generations to come," Minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse said.

A senior delegation from Aaranyak, comprising Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General & Executive Director; Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, Deputy Executive Director and Dr. Deba Kumar Dutta, Deputy Director in the Rhino Research & Conservation Division and Hiten Kumar Baishya, Deputy Director in the Elephant Research & Conservation Division, attended the inauguration ceremony.

"Let people from across Northeast India come and learn from the committed community of this village, which has led by example through action and experience. The ultimate aim of Aaranyak is to ensure human well-being alongside nature conservation. Breathing clean air, accessing safe drinking water and living in harmony with nature are all integral to human well-being. I believe this initiative is a wonderful opportunity and I sincerely thank all stakeholders and the villagers for making it possible," Secretary General & Executive Director Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said, addressing the gathering.

A representative from Oil India Limited (OIL) also addressed the gathering and reaffirmed the organisation's commitment towards supporting sustainable development initiatives and community welfare programmes.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Khrielhusieno Sakhrie of Kevi Organic Society, Khonoma. The programme concluded with a benediction by Rev. Fr. Salas Ngade, Parish Priest of St. John the Evangelist Church, Khonoma.

Following the formal session, guests visited the Seed Bank and Seed Library display organised by Kevi Organic Society, Khonoma. The event concluded with a community lunch. (ANI)

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