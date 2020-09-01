Kohima (Nagaland) [India], September 1 (ANI): A total of 53 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Tuesday out of 674 samples tested, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

These cases were reported from Kohima, Mon, and Dimapur districts of the state.

"Update! Out of 674 results received, 53 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 31 in Kohima, 13 in Mon, and 9 in Dimapur," the minister said in a tweet.

"Also the state reported 133 recoveries of COVID-19 patients. 77 in Dimapur, 51 in Kohima, 3 in Mon and 2 in Tuensang," he added.

India saw 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 28,39,882 and the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to 77 per cent, Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

