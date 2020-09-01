Agra, September 1: A Dalit couple from Agra allegedly sold their baby to a hospital as they did have the money to pay the bill, reported The Times of India. The couple told the media house that the hospital authorities asked them to sell the baby to settle the dues of Rs 1 lakh. However, the hospital denied the allegations. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother Throws 3-Month-Old Baby Suffering From Liver Ailment and Jaundice From 4th Floor of Lucknow Hospital.

According to the report, the 36-year-old Babita delivered the baby boy through C-section. The total cost of the operations was Rs 30,000. In addition, the hospital charges Rs 5,000 for medicines. The woman's husband, Shiv Charan, was a rickshaw-puller, did have money to pay. The District Magistrate of Agra assured of suitable action against the guilty in the matter. UP Shocker: Baby Kept as 'Mortgage' by Nursing Home for Not Paying Hospital Bills of Rs 40,000.

Statement by Parents of Newborn Baby:

The hospital authorities told the media house that the baby was not bought but was "given up" by the couple for adoption. "These claims are wrong. We didn't force him to give up his child. He did so of his own accord. I have a copy of the written agreement signed by the parents, expressing his willingness," reported the TOI quoting Seema Gupta, manager of JP Hospital in the Trans-Yamuna locality as saying.

The couple and their five children live at Shambhu Nagar in a rented house. According to the reports, Shiv hardly earns Rs 100 a day, while his 18-year-old-eldest son worked as a labourer at a shoe factory until it was closed during Lockdown. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Held for Raping Minor Girl in Lakhimpur District.

Child rights activists want action against the hospital. Meanwhile, Babita said that she wants her child back. Child rights activist Naresh Paras told TOI that Babita did not receive any benefit under the Integrated Child Development Scheme and even Asha worker did not visit her home during the pregnancy. Shiv stated that they were not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

