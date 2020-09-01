Samsung, the South Korean electronics major on Tuesday officially launched the highly awaited Galaxy Z Fold 2 globally. The second generation foldable phone is priced at $1,999 in the US market. The newly launched Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour options. With pre-orders commencing from today onwards, the phone will be available for online sale on September 18, 2020. Additionally, customised options will be available for interested fans in select markets with four distinct colors for the hinge, including Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications,

Moreover, the company also announced the Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition. It will be available for pre-order beginning September 1, 2020 in select markets with general availability on September 25. The phone maker is yet to announce the launch of the foldable phone in India. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is designed to deliver new foldable experiences for the fans looking to enjoy a cutting edge of technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Experience hands-free flexibility. Galaxy Z Fold2. Change the shape of the future. Learn More: https://t.co/r40LaBXZRd pic.twitter.com/Jwk42TOGu2 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) September 1, 2020

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 handset has been re-engineered with a sleek yet unique design offering smooth and high-end feel. Samsung has employed an Ultra Thin Glass as the main screen that provides a more premium and refined feel for the display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets a 7.6-inch FHD+ foldable, Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers resolution of 1768x2208 pixels and an aspect ratio of 22.5:18. There's also a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with 816x2,260 pixels resolution and 25:9 aspect ratio on the cover.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC that comes clubbed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Coming to the camera department, there is a triple rear camera module comprising of a 12MP wide angle sensor with an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The other two sensors are 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The phone comes with 10MP selfie camera sensors on both main display and cover screen. It runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top. It is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery supporting fast charging, wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

