Kohima, May 21 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported the highest single-day recovery of 225 COVID-19 patients, while the detection of 309 new cases pushed the state's coronavirus caseload to 19,593, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

It is the highest single-day recovery since the detection of the first three cases, on May 25, last year.

"309 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 122, Kohima- 113, Phek- 22, Mokokchung- 15, Wokha- 12, Zunheboto- 11, Tuensang- 9, Mon- 4, Peren- 1. 225 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima-78, Dimapur-75, Mon-43, Zunheboto-13, Wokha-8, Tuensang-4, Phek-3, Kiphire-1," the health minister tweeted.

The caseload includes 14,149 recovered persons and 4,588 active patients, the minister said.

The recovery rate in the state is 72.21, while it had gone up to 97.98 per cent on March 19.

The demise of 13 positive patients has increased the death toll in the state to 258, of which 11 had comorbid conditions, he said.

A total of 598 patients have migrated to other states, the minister said.

Nagaland, as of Thursday, has administered a total of 2,52,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 1,98,426 people, State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said.

A total of 53,931 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine, he said.

