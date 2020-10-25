Kohima, Oct 25 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, including 33 armed forces personnel, pushing the tally to 8,626, a health department official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,865 cases with Dimapur (1,372), Kohima (297), Mokokchung (62), Mon (71), Tuensang (20), Peren (19), Zunheboto (13), Kiphire (10) and Wokha (1), the official said.

"111 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today Dimapur 50, Kohima 29, Mon 23, Kiphire 6, and one each in Mokokchung, Peren and Wokha districts. Also, 55 positive patients have recovered Kohima 27, Dimapur 15, Mon and Tuensang districts 5 each and Peren 3," Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Of the total 8,626 COVID-19 cases, 1,865 are active, while 6,653 people have recovered from the disease, said Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

At least five COVID-19 infected patients died during the last 24 hours increasing the death toll to 37, he said, adding that 25 have died of contagion and six deaths are not related to COVID-19 while six are still under investigation.

Altogether 71 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 77.12 per cent, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of 4,771 COVID-19 cases followed by Kohima (2,580), Mon (476), Peren (306), Zunheboto (136), Tuensang (147), Mokokchung (108), Phek (36), Wokha (28), Kiphire district (22) and Longleng (16).

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the state 3,804 are armed forces or security personnel, 2,779 traced contacts, 1,635 returnees from other states and 408 frontline workers, he said.

