Nagpur, Aug 25 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his friend in Nagpur city by slitting his throat over a love affair, following which he was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kapil Nagar area late on Tuesday night and the deceased was identified as Amandeep Singh alias Paji Kuldeep Singh Rajput (22), a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar.

"Singh and accused Samyam alias Shammik Bagde, a resident of Mhada Colony, were good friends. The latter had an affair with a young girl. He had introduced her to Amandeep. However, a few months after that, the relationship between the couple soured and they parted ways," a police official said.

After that, love blossomed between Amandeep and that girl. When Shammik got to know about it, he decided to teach a lesson to Amandeep, he said.

He hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Amandeep. As part of that, he called Amandeep to his place and after a heated argument, slit his throat with a sharp weapon, the official said.

Kapil Nagar police have registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and arrested the accused.

