Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 325 on Friday to touch 1,33,670, while the district also saw four deaths and 292 recoveries during the day, an official said.

The toll now stands at 4,150, the recovery count is 1,26,209, and the active caseload is 3,311, he said.

With 3,572 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 10,56,020, he said.

Officials also said 61.07 per cent of the COVID-19 vaccination target was met during the drive on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)