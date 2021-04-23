Nagpur, Apr 23 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday recorded the highest ever single-day spike of 7,485 COVID-19 cases and 82 casualties, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has jumped to 3,58,418, while the toll has risen to 6,767, the official said.

At least 6,531 people were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,78,302, he said, adding that the district is now left with 73,349 active cases.

With the addition of 24,533 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in Nagpur went up to 21,11,213, the official said.

