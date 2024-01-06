In a unique blend of devotion and fashion, a textile merchant in Surat, Gujarat, has started printing sarees featuring designs of Lord Ram and the Ram Temple of Ayodhya. This innovative idea not only showcases the merchant’s creativity but also reflects the cultural significance of these symbols in Indian society. The sarees, adorned with the divine image of Lord Ram and the majestic Ram Temple, are expected to attract a lot of attention from customers who appreciate such religious and cultural motifs in their attire. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Police Personnel Deployed in Ayodhya During Ram Mandir Event Advised Not To Use Smart Phones.

Saree With Design of Ayodhya Ram Temple

#WATCH | Gujarat: Surat Textile Merchant print sarees with the design of Lord Ram and Ram Temple of Ayodhya on it. pic.twitter.com/XmnBZKT6vv — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

