Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 16 (ANI): Setting a shining example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal for Local", the potters of Nandan Nagar have been steadily transforming their traditional craft into a thriving source of livelihood.

Each year, they produce thousands of earthen lamps (diyas), with production and demand rising significantly due to the growing popularity of these lamps during festive seasons like Diwali.

According to local potters, the demand for earthen lamps has increased twentyfold over the past three to four years. "Earlier, it was just one small unit, but now our business has grown almost twenty times. Work is going really well, and compared to before, the workload and demand have both increased greatly," said one potter.

Many young people have also joined the business, inspired by the success of the "Vocal for Local" initiative. "I produce over a thousand diyas per day and sell them for ₹1 to ₹1.50 each. With the diya-making machine, we can earn more than ₹30,000 per month. Now, there's no need for a regular job -- this business itself provides stable employment," shared another artisan.

The potters expressed gratitude towards the government for promoting local industries and encouraging self-reliance. They also highlighted that the demand has risen even more this year, following Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha's visit to Nandan Nagar last year, during which he purchased earthen lamps himself.

"The Chief Minister personally came to my residence and encouraged me under the 'Vocal for Local' campaign. His visit truly motivated us and inspired many others to take up this work," one potter added.

With Diwali approaching, the potters of Nandan Nagar are once again gearing up to meet the surging demand -- working enthusiastically to spread light and livelihood through their craft.

Ajit Rudra Paul, a potter sharing his views, said, "Nowadays, work is going really well. Compared to earlier, the workload has increased a lot, and the demand is much higher. About three to four years ago, the business was small -- just one unit -- but now it has grown almost 20 times.

I have also recently started this work. The 'Vocal for Local' initiative has given us a great source of income. Many young people have joined this business. I produce over a thousand earthen lamps (diyas) per day and sell them in the market for ₹1 to ₹1.50 each."

Adding further, he said, "With the help of the diya-making machine, we can earn over ₹30,000 a month. There's no need for a regular job anymore, as many youths have found employment through this business.

Over the past three to four years, production and demand have increased twentyfold, and this trend is expected to continue. When Diwali comes again, we'll start our work in the same way -- with full enthusiasm and preparation."

Biswajit Rudra Paul, another potter, said, "This year, the demand has increased significantly because last year, Chief Minister Manik Saha visited here and purchased earthen lamps (diyas).

The 'Vocal for Local' initiative launched by the Prime Minister has truly inspired us. The Chief Minister personally came to my residence, encouraged me in person under the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, and even suggested buying a Diya to support local products." (ANI)

