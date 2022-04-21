New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar took charge as Delhi Chief Secretary on Thursday and got down to work meeting the officials and taking stock of programmes and projects as well as challenges including the COVID-19 situation faced by the city.

Kumar will have a team of new officers in the government, as the Home Ministry on Wednesday transferred over 30 IAS officers from the Delhi government, including some principal secretaries of departments like Health, Finance, Power and PWD.

Kumar, in the meeting with senior officers of the Delhi government, sought update on various ongoing and pending projects and programmes, officials said.

He also sought to know about status of schemes approved by the Cabinet of the Delhi government.

The new Chief Secretary also asked for details of major challenges and problems of the city including environmental threat, effective management of resources like power and water, and present status of COVID 19 and readiness of the departments to deal with it, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a number of senior officers of the Delhi government including principal secretary of Health Manisha Saxena, PWD principal secretary Nikhil Kumar, principal secretary power department Vikas Anand and Finance secretary Sandip Kumar have been transferred to other states of Arunachal Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

