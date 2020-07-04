Nashik, Jul 4 (PTI) Nashik reported 323 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 5,187, while the samples of eight people who died recently tested positive during the day, increasing the toll from the infection to 270, an official said.

Of the eight deaths, five are from Nashik city, he added.

The number of people discharged so far stood at 2,819, including 72 on Saturday, the official said.

