Can you point out one flaw in R Madhavan? We doubt anyone can. But the actor is not so self-assured. Madhavan, who has been ruling hearts across multiple film industries, took to Twitter to relish on a self-deprecating joke. A fan posted a clip of the actor from the song "Thirumangalya Dharanam" from Madhavan’s 2003 film Nala Damayanthi. The fan asked for permission to marry him. R Madhavan: From an Unseen Hindi Debut to a Zombie Film, 7 Film Appearances of the 3 Idiots Actor That You Weren’t Aware Of.

Madhavan replied, "To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema". Sorry, but we totally like the cute goofy dining skills that Madhavan has put on display here. Definitely not the worst. 5 Times When This Charming Actor Made Everybody To Fall In Love With Him.

Check Out R Madhavan's Tweet Here:

To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema???🙈🙈🙈😆😆 https://t.co/I3MnrGZevy — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 3, 2020

Well, let us settle the score once and for all. Vote and tell us what you think about Madhavan's dancing skills.

Is Madhavan The Worst Dancer In History Of Tamil Cinema? Yes No! He Is Charming I Would Totally Marry Madhavan, No Matter What

Madhavan surely knows how to keep the followers engaged and interested on Twitter. Recently, there were rumours that there's a sequel of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein in the works. Maddy... err...Madhavan, took to Twitter and wrote that he hopes the news is true because he has "no idea about it". He added that he wishes, “someone somewhere” will come up with an “age-appropriate” script for the film’s sequel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).