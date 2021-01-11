Nashik, Jan 11 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district rose to 1,12,675 with addition of 197 patients on Monday, health officials said.

The virus claimed two lives which took the toll in the district to 2,013, they said.

So far, 1,09,073 have been discharged, including 278 on Monday, they added.

With 1,725 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,58,507.

