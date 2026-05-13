India News | Nashik Kumbh Mela to Offer 'grand and Divine' Experience: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be organised in a "grand and divine" manner, following detailed consultations with religious leaders and heads of various akhadas.

Fadnavis unveiled the official logo of the 'Nashik-Tryambakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela' and chaired a review meeting with heads of 13 major akhadas, sadhus and mahants to assess preparations for the mega religious event scheduled for 2027.

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Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the state government presented its preparations before the religious leaders and also took note of their expectations regarding the arrangements.

"The Kumbh Mela, which will be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, its logo was unveiled today. And a meeting was held with the heads of all our 13 major 'akhadas' (monastic orders) and with the sadhus and mahants. We presented what preparations we have made before them. They told us what their expectations are. We have assured them of fulfilling those, and together with the akhadas, sadhus, and mahants, we are trying to organise a grand and divine Kumbh Mela," CM Fadnavis said.

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According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar were also present during the logo unveiling ceremony held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

https://x.com/CMOMaharashtra/status/2054519281350742384?s=20

In a post on X, the Maharashtra CMO stated, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar unveiled the logo of the 'Nashik-Tryambakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela' today at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai."

They added, "The official logo of the Nashik-Tryambakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela showcases Indian spirituality, faith, and the Simhastha tradition. The trident of Lord Shankar, the aura of the sacred Shri Kshetra Tryambakeshwar Temple, and the Godavari River embodied in the form of a Shivling have been incorporated into this logo in a highly apt and artistic manner. This logo effectively conveys the message of cultural heritage, Indian traditions, and national integration."

The Chief Minister, along with the two Deputy Chief Ministers, also performed the e-foundation stone laying ceremony for the 'Tryambakeshwar Darshan Path Project'. Ministers Girish Mahajan, Dadaji Bhuse, Chhagan Bhujbal and Uday Samant were among those present at the event.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government had held discussions with saints and would incorporate their suggestions into the preparations for the Kumbh Mela.

"We had discussions with the saints. They came up with some suggestions that the Maharashtra govt will take into account...CM announced Rs 5 crore for each akhara and Rs 51 lakh for smaller institutions...land required for Kumbh will be taken over. The land owners will be compensated...this kumbh will prove to be the turning point for Nashik," Shinde told reporters.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis also reacted to the alleged NEET paper leak matter, stating that the state police would extend full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ongoing probe.

"The CBI is investigating this, and our police will provide full cooperation to the CBI. And I want to express my gratitude to the Government of India and specifically to the body conducting NEET for taking this seriously. Because our children study so hard, and if someone leaks the paper, it is absolutely wrong. We want that in the ongoing action, we go to the root of it, and whoever is involved, action should be taken against every individual. We will provide full cooperation for that," the Maharshtra CM added. (ANI)

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