Nashik, Oct 8 (PTI) A single-day addition of 736 new COVID-19 cases raised the tally in Maharashtra's Nashik district to 83,574, while eight more casualties took the toll to 1,484 on Thursday, an official said.

Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Nashik Municipal Corporation limits and four from other parts of the district, the official said.

Of the cases detected so far, 55,949 were from Nashik city, 23,122 from other parts of the district, 3,928 from Malegaon and 575 from outside the district, he said.

As many as 1,038 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district, raising the number of recoveries to 73,111, he added.

