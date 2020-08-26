Nashik, Aug 26 (PTI) At least 991 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Nashik district of Maharashtra, raising the tally to 32,049 in the region on Wednesday, a health official said.

With 14 casualties, the death toll in the district rose to 813, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, seven were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, six from other parts of the districts and one from Malegaon, he said.

As many as 708 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 26,049 in the region, he added.

