Nashik, Jul 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,01,355 after 129 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw eight deaths, including four within NMC limits, and 184 recoveries, an official said.

The district's toll is 8,478 and the recovery count is 3,91,384, he added.

With 9,609 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 21,57,908, the official said.

