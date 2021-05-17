Nashik, May 17 (PTI) Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,781 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,72,137, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 1,723 people recovering, an official said.

The district's toll stands at 4,130 and the recovery count is 3,49,875, he added.

Of the deaths reported on Monday, eight took place in Nashik city limits, 20 from other parts of the district and two from Malegaon.

With 16,390 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 14,60,676, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)