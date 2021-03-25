Nashik, Mar 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Nashik rose by 2,994 to reach 1,59,893 on Thursday, while 12 deaths took the toll to 2,274, an official said.

The day also saw 2,331 people recovering, taking the count of such cases to 1,38,646, he added.

With 11,087 samples being examined on Thursday, the number of tests in Nashik district went up to 6,68,283, the official said.

