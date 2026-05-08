India News | Nashik TCS Case: Accused Nida Khan Produced in Court After Rejection of Anticipatory Bail

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Nida Khan, an accused in the Nashik TCS case, was produced before the court on Friday after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court.

Speaking on the case, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "Accused Nida Khan's anticipatory bail was rejected by the court. Nashik City Police, in a joint operation with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CNS) City Police, took her into custody from the Naregao area of CSN after a two-day operation."Khan is named as an accused in the case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments of certain employees in the Nashik office of TCS.

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He further said that during the investigation, it was found that she was allegedly harboured by local corporator Mateen Majid Patel. "The information was communicated to CP CSN Pravin Pawar, who deployed teams for discreet surveillance in the suspected area. It turns out that the local corporator harboured or sheltered her. We have also charged Naregao corporator Mateen Majid Patel with this crime," Karnik added.

He further added that the operation was carried out after precise location tracking. "Once the exact location was ascertained, the accused was picked up in a swift operation by plainclothes police using unmarked vehicles from the Naregao area. The accused will be produced before the Nashik court today. The Naregao corporator, Mateen Patel, has also been made an accused in the case. We will investigate and identify all the accused and people who have harboured them and hindered the legal process. Nashik Police thanks CP CSN Pravin ji Pawar and CSN police team for their active support," Karnik said.

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On May 3, a local court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Nida Khan. Even before that, the court had also denied interim protection to Khan on April 20.

Previously, five accused were arrested and sent into police custody. A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka. Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon are two key accused in the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also present in court and placed details related to the case before the bench.

The prosecution had strongly opposed the grant of anticipatory bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

On April 17, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the recent incident at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik a "very serious matter," stating that the government is investigating whether the incident constitutes "corporate jihad".

"The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to go to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root," he told reporters earlier. (ANI)

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